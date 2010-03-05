Smart! Microsoft Builds An Android App

Microsoft has released “Tag” as its first application for Google’s Android operating system.



Kudos to Microsoft for building an app for its rival’s operating system! Too bad it’s a lame barcode app.

If an Android user spots a Microsoft ‘tag,’ the user can take a photo of it, then have more info on the product on the phone.

It’s not exactly the most popular thing in the US. This sort of thing is popular in Japan.

The important thing here is that Microsoft isn’t ignoring the Android platform simply because its Google. Just as it built applications for the iPhone, it’s building applications for Android.

If Microsoft is going to win a software war in the mobile space, it needs to be on all platforms.

The second app it ever built for the iPhone was Tag. Maybe down the road we can expect a Bing app on Android.

