Microsoft Building 'Windows Cafe' In Paris

Microsoft is prepping a pop-up café in Paris called the “Windows Café,” which could be a promotional vehicle for its new Windows 7 operating system and other Microsoft gadgets.

At 47 Boulevard de Sébastopol, it’s right in back of the Forum des Halles, and close to the big Châtelet Métro/RER station. And according to Google Street View, it used to be a cafe/restaurant called “Wet Willie’s.”

Above, a photo, courtesy French gadget blog Nowhere Else.

