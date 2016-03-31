Watch Microsoft's most important event of the year right here

Today begins the Microsoft Build conference in San Francisco, where Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and more top company execs will share details on the future of the company.

It’s an incredibly important event: Thousands of Microsoft’s developer partners are gathered to hear about what Windows 10, Microsoft Office, and more have in store.

We’re expecting to hear updates on the Universal Windows Platform app strategy, Microsoft’s newfound love of embracing the competition, more details on the company’s push into the hot chatbot space, and maybe even some Xbox news.

The keynote begins on March 30th at 8:30AM PST.

