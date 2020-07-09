Microsoft collaborated with Bridgestone on system that alerts drivers immediately when they get a nail in their tire

Bridgestone Tire Damage Monitoring System.

Microsoft and Bridgestone created a Tire Damage Monitoring System that can determine tire damage in real-time.

It is also able to log when and where the damage occurred to the tire.

The TDMS is currently available on cars with the cloud-based Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform.

Your tires – the only contact patch between you and the road – are arguably the most important part of the car, so it’s important to stay on top of them. An unlikely duo, formed between Bridgestone and Microsoft, wants to help.

The tire and tech company are jointly developing a Tire Damage Monitoring System that will use the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, according to a press release. They claim it will be a “world-first monitoring system for detecting tire damage issues in real-time.”

Modern cars do have built-in tire pressure monitoring systems, but they don’t always catch tire damage when it happens. The TDMS will give the driver updates on tire damage in real-time. With the use of the MCVP and existing hardware (such as those monitoring systems), the TDMS will be able to determine what’s affecting the tires and then notify the driver.

Additionally, Bridgestone says its new technology will be able to understand both when and where tire damage happens, which could be useful information when it comes to improving infrastructure. Hypothetically, if a new pothole opens up and you hit it, you’ll know exactly when and where the incident occurred.

From there, the data could be shared with other cars or even the local government.

The TDMS is currently available on all fleets and OEMs that use MCVP – which, as The Drive notes, includes Volkswagen, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Renault. It’s a cloud-connected system on which companies can build user-oriented systems such as infotainment, advanced navigation, autonomous driving, telematics, and over-the-air updates. It’s not clear if there are plans to expand this technology to other automakers, however.

It’s a fascinating idea nonetheless. We’re all out there driving around anyway, so if something goes wrong with the road, we’re always the first ones to know. With a steady stream of road-condition data constantly collected, perhaps local municipalities will be aware of problems more quickly and a solution won’t take as long to implement.

And with Bridgestone reporting that some 30% of all car accidents caused by technical failure having to do with tires, they are certainly worth paying attention to.

