Microsoft Brags Xbox Beat The PS3 3-to-1 In Black Friday Sales, Pretends The Wii Doesn't Exist (MSFT)

Is it unsportsmanlike to gloat? Microsoft (MSFT) is crowing their Xbox 360 walloped Sony’s (SNE) PS3 in sales on Black Friday:



Retailers reported Xbox 360 console sales over the Black Friday weekend were on pace to beat previous years, outselling the PlayStation 3 by a three-to-one ratio and estimating a 25 per cent increase from Xbox 360 Black Friday sales figures from 2007.

Not bad. But given Microsoft is making no mention of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii, we’re guessing the Wii continued its dominance of the game console market.

In October, Nintendo sold more Wiis than sales of the Xbox 360 and PS3 combined, and eBay (EBAY) recently said the Wii was the site’s most popular product on Black Friday.

