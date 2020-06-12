Microsoft will not sell facial recognition to American police departments until there is a national law 'grounded in human rights,' President Brad Smith says

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Microsoft President Brad Smith on Thursday said the company does not sell facial recognition technology to US police departments and will not until there is a national law in place “grounded in human rights” to regulate the technology.

“This is a moment in time that really calls on us to listen more to learn more and, most importantly, to do more,” Smith said on Washington Post Live. “Given that, we’ve decided that we will not sell facial recognition tech to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology.”

Smith’s comments follow Amazon’s announcement on Wednesday that it would suspend police use of its controversial facial-recognition technology, Rekognition, for one year. IBM also this week announced that it would no longer sell facial recognition services to most customers.

In response to Smith comments, the American Civil Liberties Union said: “When even the makers of face recognition refuse to sell this surveillance technology because it is so dangerous, lawmakers can no longer deny the threats to our rights and liberties.”

Some Microsoft employees have called on the company to end relationships with police departments in general.

Microsoft has long partnered with law enforcement agencies, including the New York Police Department. It provides a surveillance product called Domain Awareness System, which gathers data from detection devices including cameras and licence plate readers to, as Microsoft has said, provide “NYPD investigators and analysts with a comprehensive view of potential threats and criminal activity.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has yet to address those concerns to employees directly, but in a companywide email last week said: “As a company, we need to look inside, examine our organisation, and do better. I have heard from many employees over the past several days, expressing calls for action, calls for reflection, calls for change. My response is this: Yes. We have to act,” he said, but did not commit to specific actions.

