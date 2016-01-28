Microsoft bought the domain for its rumoured Surface Phone

Windows Central The Lumia 950 can act like a PC when connected the Display Dock.

Microsoft has bought SurfacePhone.com and is now redirecting the URL to the Surface section of Microsoft.com.

Reddit user nok4us spotted the purchase, which is confirmed by looking up the domain registrar on a WhoIs database.

Buying the domain does not indicate that Microsoft wants to do anything more than own the domain. However, the company is rumoured to be working on a phone with the same name.

Microsoft also bought SurfaceCar.com which now redirects to the Surface section of the website.

One suggestion is that Microsoft is now shifting all of its products over to the Surface brand, which it introduced in 2012. According to reports, Microsoft is planning the last Lumia device in the coming months and it could transition over to Surface.

This theory is interesting: The Surface Phone, in whatever form, could be misnamed. Instead of being a new device, it could just be whatever Lumia Microsoft was planning with a new name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.