Microsoft Offers $250,000 Cash Bounty To Help Crack Down On Cybercrime

Microsoft is offering a $250,000 reward for useful information about the Rustock botnet, according to The Hacker News.A botnet is a network of compromised computers that cybercriminals can access and control.



This particular botnet can send 30 billion spam mails every day and is largely responsible for all the shady drugs and pirated software for sale you might see in your email.

Microsoft issued the following statement:

“Today, we take our pursuit a step further. After publishing notices in two Russian newspapers last month to notify the Rustock operators of the civil lawsuit, we decided to augment our civil discovery efforts to identify those responsible for controlling the notorious Rustock botnet by issuing a monetary reward in the amount of $250,000 for new information that results in the identification, arrest and criminal conviction of such individual(s).”

So if you know anything useful about the Rustock botnet, it’s in your interest to reach out to Microsoft.

