Microsoft: Blu-ray Never Coming To Xbox 360 (MSFT)

No matter what else happens in the Xbox 360 vs PS3 fight, Sony (SNE) will always have one feature Microsoft forswears: Blu-ray.



In an interview with Techflash, Microsoft Entertainment chief Robbie Bach rules out ever including the hi-def disc technology.

It’s not a feature we get a ton of requests for. We really don’t. When you ask people the list of things they want to see us spending time creating in Xbox, Blu-ray is way, way down on the list.

The second thing is, from a technical perspective, it doesn’t help us in the core of what Xbox does, which is in gaming. We can’t have publishers produce games on Blu-ray disc. Because then they won’t play on the 28 million Xboxes we’ve already shipped. So it doesn’t help us in the core gaming space.

The third thing, and this maps to all three of those, is that it costs a lot of money. And so the scenario is, OK, let me get this straight: I’m going to add something to the product that’s going to raise the cost, which means the price goes up, consumers aren’t asking for it, and by the way, my game developers can’t use it.

What’s this, blu-ray adds too much to the price of the console while being an option no one cares about? Someone tell Sony.

