Microsoft Blows Quarter

Terrible quarter for Microsoft (MSFT), missing the Street’s revenue estimate by more than $1 billion on weakness across almost all of its business units.

The declining PC market and the economy played a role, of course, but still a surprising miss. Microsoft shares are down 7% after hours.

Rare bit of decent news: Microsoft’s online business was actually in line with estimates.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $13.1 billion vs. $14.4 billion consensus (down 17% y/y)

EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.36 consensus

Client rev: $3.11 billion vs. $3.33 billion consensus

Server rev: $3.51 billion vs. $3.83 billion consensus

Online rev: $731 million vs. $729 million consensus

MBD rev: $4.56 billion vs. $4.95 billion consensus

Entertainment rev: $1.19 billion vs. $1.52 billion consensus

