Mass Outrage As Microsoft Sidekick Vaporizes Contacts For Thousands Of T-Mobile Users

Any T-Mobile Sidekick smartphone owner who disconnected their battery or let its power go to zero in the past week soon discovered they’d lost access to any contacts, calendar entries, to-do lists or photos stored on their phones.Now, T-Mobile Sidekick owners are seething — and they’ve figured out who to blame: Microsoft.

T-Mobile uses Microsoft (MSFT) subsidiary Danger’s servers to store its customers’ data. Speculation has it that Danger failed to backup all that data before launching an eventually botched upgrade to its Storage Area Network.

Eager to offload the blame, T-Mobile sent a letter to Sidekick owners that slapped a target squarely on Microsoft’s back. It read:

T-MOBILE AND MICROSOFT/DANGER STATUS UPDATE ON SIDEKICK DATA DISRUPTION

Dear valued T-Mobile Sidekick customers:

T-Mobile and the Sidekick data services provider, Danger, a subsidiary of Microsoft, are reaching out to express our apologies regarding the recent Sidekick data service disruption. We appreciate your patience as Microsoft/Danger continues to work on maintaining platform stability, and restoring all services for our Sidekick customers.

Regrettably, based on Microsoft/Danger’s latest recovery assessment of their systems, we must now inform you that personal information stored on your device – such as contacts, calendar entries, to-do lists or photos – that is no longer on your Sidekick almost certainly has been lost as a result of a server failure at Microsoft/Danger. That said, our teams continue to work around-the-clock in hopes of discovering some way to recover this information. However, the likelihood of a successful outcome is extremely low. As such, we wanted to share this news with you and offer some tips and suggestions to help you rebuild your personal content. You can find these tips at the T-Mobile Sidekick Forums (http://www.t-mobile.com/sidekick ). We encourage you to visit the Forums on a regular basis to access the latest updates as well as FAQs regarding this service disruption.

In addition, we plan to communicate with you on Monday (Oct. 12) the status of the remaining issues caused by the service disruption, including the data recovery efforts and the Download catalogue restoration which we are continuing to resolve. We also will communicate any additional tips or suggestions that may help in restoring your content.

We recognise the magnitude of this inconvenience. Our primary efforts have been focused on restoring our customers’ personal content. We also are considering additional measures for those of you who have lost your content to help reinforce how valuable you are as a T-Mobile customer.

We continue to advise customers to NOT reset their device by removing the battery or letting their battery drain completely, as any personal content that currently resides on your device will be lost.

Once again, T-Mobile and Microsoft/Danger regret any and all inconvenience this matter has caused.

Microsoft, which is already a year behind in mobile, certainly can’t afford any more major screw-ups like this.

