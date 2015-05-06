Microsoft just blasted Google for how it handles one of the biggest annoyances with Android

Some Android phone owners have to wait months to receive the latest Android update after it’s officially released, which has become a big annoyance for some.

Now, Microsoft has called out Google for the way it handles the distribution of its Android updates, saying the company takes “no responsibility” for making sure Android devices are getting the latest software.

Here’s what Microsoft’s Terry Myerson said on stage at the company’s Ignite event on Monday, via The Verge:

Google ships a big pile of…code with no commitment to update your device. Google takes no responsibility to update customer devices and refuses to take responsibility to update their devices, leaving end users and businesses increasingly exposed every day they use an Android device.

Myerson relayed this point again in a blog post announcing Windows Update for Business , which gives IT professionals more control over how and when Windows devices receive updates in the workplace, by writing the following:

This level of commitment and support is far different than Android, for example, where Google refuses to take responsibility for updating their customers’ devices, leaving end-users and business increasingly exposed every day they use the device.

Microsoft does make a point — software updates are crucial because they often include bug fixes and patches that make your phone more secure. This is why it’s important to make sure your phone is always up to date with the latest software. In addition to safety, most updates introduce new features and user interface themes that just run more smoothly than older software versions.

Google officially unveiled its latest version of Android — 5.0 Lollipop — back in October, but only about 10% of Android devices are currently running on it. Launching software updates usually takes a long time because it has to be approved by the carrier and the phone manufacturer before it arrives on your phone.

Microsoft hasn’t really talked about how it plans to eliminate those types of hurdles for consumer Windows Phone devices, though, but it’s at least claiming that the Windows Update for Business will offer quicker access to security updates for those in the enterprise space.

Microsoft doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to rolling out updates for all of its users, either. In 2012 it confirmed that legacy devices wouldn’t even get the full update to Windows Phone 8 — instead, Microsoft launched a separate scaled-down version of the update called Windows 7.8 that only brought some features to older phones.

