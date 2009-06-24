The Masses Are Learning What "Bing" Is

What’s an $80 million ad campaign get you these days? For Microsoft (MSFT), advertising its re-branded search engine Bing, about three times better brand recognition in just three weeks.



As of Monday, 25% of US adults over 18 have heard of Bing, according to the YouGov BrandIndex. That’s up from 7.9% on June 8. During the same three weeks, Google’s (GOOG) brand recognition hovered between 52.5% and 57.4%.

YouGov comes up with their number after interviewing 5,000 people each weekday. The margin of error is about 2%.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.