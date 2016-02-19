Microsoft Bing nailed the Oscars last year -- now it thinks Leonardo DiCaprio will finally win

Last year, Microsoft Bing’s

prediction engine correctly predicted 20 out of 24 Oscar winners, scoring a solid 84%. The year before that, it went 21 for 24.

So if you’re trying to fill a bracket ahead of the 88th Academy Awards on February 28th, for fun or for glory, it might do you some good to pay attention to Bing.

And there’s some good news for Leonardo DiCaprio — Bing thinks this is finally the year when he’ll take home his first win for best actor, pulling far ahead of competitors like Michael Fassbender, Matt Damon, and Bryan Cranston.

In fact, Leo’s movie “The Revenant” is looking like the one to beat in many categories.

Here’s a selection of Bing’s picks for big winners:

“The Revenant” for best picture, with a 37% chance to win.

Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor, nominated for his role in “The Revenant,” with a 73% chance to win.

Brie Larson for best actress, nominated for her role in “Room,” with a 76% chance to win.

Sylvester Stallone for best supporting actor, nominated for his role in “Creed,” with a 56% chance to win.

Alicia Vikander for best supporting actor, nominated for her role in “The Danish Girl,” with a 50% chance to win.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu for best director, nominated for “The Revenant,” with a 68% chance to win.

You can see all of Bing’s Oscar predictions here (or just search Bing for “Oscar winners”).

Microsoft has been using its Bing prediction engine to call the results of NFL games and the World Cup. So far, its track record is pretty good.

