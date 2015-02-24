Microsoft Bing correctly predicted almost every Oscar winner

Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t the only one who made some Oscar predictions that turned out correct; Microsoft’s Bing prediction engine correctly predicted all but four Oscar winners.

Bing correctly predicted 84 per cent of the 87th Academy Awards, according to The Verge, including best supporting actor and actress, best actor, best actress, best director, and even best picture.

The winners it missed? Bing incorrectly predicted best original screenplay, best animated feature, best original score, and best film editing, though it had each of the actual winners as the second most-likely to win.

That’s still pretty impressive, but it’s actually slightly down from last year’s Bing’s predictions, where the search engine correctly guessed 21 of the 24 Oscar winners.

Bing’s prediction engine, which has been making predictions ranging from World Cup winners to NFL game outcomes, is headed up by Microsoft researcher David Rothschild. Rothschild, who famously called all 50 states in the 2012 US election, shared the outcome of his ballot predictions via Twitter on Sunday night.

Perfectly calibrated 20 of 24 (w/ 4 2nd place winners): http://t.co/VTUnIM7NYT. My #Oscars2015 ballot, scored: pic.twitter.com/zG7yatHgXW

— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 23, 2015

