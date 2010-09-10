Microsoft: No, Bing Is NOT Powering All Verizon Android Phones

Microsoft will have Bing installed as the default search engine on a number of Verizon Android-based smartphones in the future, but it will not be the exclusive search engine for Verizon’s Android phones.



Earlier today, we wrote about a rumour that was kicking up on a few Android blogs that Bing would be the default search engine on ALL Android smartphones for Verizon in the future.

Microsoft finally got back to us and shot down the rumour saying through a spokesperson, “Over the coming months, Verizon will announce the launch of new Android devices, which will be pre-loaded with Bing. The deal for Verizon Android devices is not exclusive.”

We called to get clarity on the matter. Bing will be on a many Android phones, but not all, as part of a 5 year mobile search pact signed by Verizon and Microsoft in the first half of 2009.

So, that’s that. If Verizon had granted Microsoft exclusivity it would have really damaged Google’s plan to make money from mobile search ads.

In this scenario, Google is still somewhat hurt, because its search engine isn’t always the default, even when it’s mobile operating system is being used by a carrier. But, that’s the risk of being “open.”

