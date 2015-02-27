Inside the swanky private club Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen owns in London

Madeline Stone
Hospital clubFacebook, The Hospital Club / Paul RaesideA bartender serves drinks in one of the club’s many lounges.

The Hospital Club, located on Endell Street in London’s Covent Garden neighbourhood, has quite the interesting history.

Previously a 19th-century women’s hospital, the seven-story building now functions as a members-only club, hotel, TV studio, art gallery, and event space. The club also just added 15 bedrooms so visiting members have a place to lay their heads at night.

Microsoft’s billionaire cofounder Paul Allen bought the club in 1996, shortly after he and musician Dave Stewart discovered the building while having a drink nearby. They renovated it and opened the Hospital Club in 2004.

An annual membership costs 8oo pounds, or roughly $US1,200, though those based outside the U.K. and under 30 years old can take advantage of a slight discount.

The Hospital Club is located in a seven-story building that was completed in 1849. Its name was inspired by the building's previous roles, first as a women's hospital and later as a secret, government-funded treatment center.

Inside, the decor is funky and eclectic.

Detailed woven rugs and bold walls give off an artistic vibe.

There are several different lounges to choose from.

This room, known as the 'chalk room,' has its own terrace.

The gallery has played host to a number of swanky events, including this one put on by Grey Goose in 2009.

The TV studio is also considered to be one of the best in London.

Totaling 2,700 square feet of space, the studio has plenty of top-notch camera equipment.

As of this January, members and non-members alike can rent one of 15 bedrooms located in the facility.

Rooms come in four sizes, ranging from small one-bedroom apartments to large, multi-room suites. For non-members, rooms are priced between 180 pounds ($277) and 580 pounds ($893) a night. Members get a 20% discount.

Much like the rest of the club, each bedroom has its own unique design. The club partnered with Russell Sage Studio to bring the work of contemporary artists like Alyson Mowat, James Alec Hardy, and Dominic Beattie into the rooms.

Intricate woodwork lines the hallway.

This room has an amazing stained-glass window.

And these are some rather unique bookshelves.

Warm wood is a common feature throughout all 15 rooms. This room includes a ladder to access a bookshelf above the bed.

Some rooms have their own private terraces.

While others have luxurious lounging areas.

