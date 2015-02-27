Inside the swanky private club Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen owns in London

The Hospital Club, located on Endell Street in London’s Covent Garden neighbourhood, has quite the interesting history.

Previously a 19th-century women’s hospital, the seven-story building now functions as a members-only club, hotel, TV studio, art gallery, and event space. The club also just added 15 bedrooms so visiting members have a place to lay their heads at night.

Microsoft’s billionaire cofounder Paul Allen bought the club in 1996, shortly after he and musician Dave Stewart discovered the building while having a drink nearby. They renovated it and opened the Hospital Club in 2004.

An annual membership costs 8oo pounds, or roughly $US1,200, though those based outside the U.K. and under 30 years old can take advantage of a slight discount.

