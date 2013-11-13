Target Accidentally Sold Xbox One Consoles Early So Microsoft Banned Gamers From Using Them

About.me/Larry Hryb Larry Hryb, director of Programming / Xbox Live

@Moonlightswamiwas happy to get a package in the mail a few days ago. He had ordered an Xbox One from Target,

he said,and, even though the video game console won’t officially be available until November 22, Target shipped his Xbox to him early.

He wasn’t the first one to accidentally get an Xbox One early, reports Evan Narcisse from the gamer blog, Kotaku.com. Target also sent one to at least one other gamer, known for his eBay name, priceless228.

They weren’t supposed to be able to start using the new Xbox right away. Microsoft is making all Xbox One users connect to the Internet and download some special software before they can play online, Microsoft previously told Kotaku.com.

But @Moonlightswami was able to connect and get that software and start using his Xbox. He was so excited, he immediately filmed a YouTube video of the new console, and changed his Twitter handle to “#1 Source 4 XBOX ONE.” He tweeted constantly how much he loved his new Xbox.

Seems as if Microsoft could have benefitted from having a few happy, excited Xbox One users talking up the new console as we move toward the holiday season.

But … Microsoft cut him off. They banned his account on Xbox Live, the online network where Xbox players can play games together over the Internet.

He tweeted about it:

And now my console is banned. Interesting. Legally purchased game, and system. @Microsoft you got some splaining to do.

— #1 Source 4 XBOX ONE (@Moonlightswami) November 9, 2013

Then Microsoft’s Larry Hryb, said that all players who got an Xbox One early would be banned. He gave Microsoft’s official statement on a blog post:

A few Xbox Ones have appeared in the wild Due to a retail partner’s system issue, a very small number of Xbox One consoles were shipped to consumers before the 11/22 street date. We’re pleased to see the initial response to Xbox One has been so positive, but given we are still putting the finishing touches on our games, UI and online services, as well as confidential partner and media agreements, these consoles units will be restricted from connecting to Xbox Live until closer to our launch date. We love that @Moonlightswami is excited about Xbox One and we can’t wait for him to enjoy it closer to launch.

