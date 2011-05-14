Microsoft Close To A Big Search Deal With Baidu, Says Chinese Press

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft is close to announcing a partnership with Chinese search company Baidu, according to rumours in the Chinese press, via Bill Bishop on Twitter.It looks like Baidu is taking over the paid ads on Bing China, and Bing will provide the English language results for Baidu.



Bing is a tiny player in China’s search market. Perhaps by striking a partnership with the biggest search engine there, it can gain some traction.

The deal could be announced next week according to the Chinese site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.