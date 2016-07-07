Microsoft sent an embarrassing email inviting interns to 'get lit' and play beer pong on a Monday night

It’s not easy being cool. Just ask Microsoft.

The 41-year-old software giant’s latest pitch to recruit the next generation of engineering talent came off more awkward than appealing.

In a bizarre effort to look hip and recruit young interns, Microsoft promised “dranks,” “noms” and other tasty buzzwords at a party for “bae interns.” (bae, for those not in the know, is a term of endearment).

Here is the email from a Microsoft recruiter, as shared on Twitter by user

Patrick Burtchaell:

My roommate received this email from a Microsoft recruiter today. pic.twitter.com/90Qwr78eGO — Patrick Burtchaell (@pburtchaell) July 6, 2016

The best line, by far: “HELL YES TO GETTING LIT ON A MONDAY NIGHT.” (Cheat sheet for the older folks in the crowd: “Getting lit” means “partying.”)

The Internapalooza event referenced in the email is an annual conference held in San Francisco and attended by 3,000 or so would-be tech industry workers, mainly students. Companies like Google, Facebook, and yes, Microsoft use Internapalooza to recruit the next generation of talent — paying as much as $7,500 a month for a quality intern.

It’s a big deal, especially since interns can stay on with the company they choose and go on to do great things. Hence Microsoft’s trying-too-hard email to seem cool to young people. “Hella noms” and Yammer beer pong tables are apparently what this recruiter thinks interns are looking for in an employer.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft’s been embarrassed around a party this year: Back in March, Microsoft had to apologise after scantily-clad dancers at its official Game Developers Conference alienated the women in the audience.

Microsoft has been trying to be more inclusive, across the board, and advertising what sounds a lot like a frat party for the “brogrammer” crowd may not have been the best way to get there.

“The email was poorly worded and not in keeping with our values as a company. We are looking into how this occurred and will take appropriate steps to address it,” a Microsoft spokesperson tells Business Insider.

