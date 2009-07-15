Microsoft's Cloud Pricing In Line With Google's, Amazon's

Microsoft (MSFT) announced pricing for Azure, its cloud computing service. Azure competes with Google’s (GOOG) App Engine and Amazon’s (AMZN) Web Services.

So, how do they stack up?

As expected, It looks like Microsoft’s pricing is in the middle of the road — not significantly different than either Google or Amazon. (But each client’s needs will be different, so all-in pricing will vary.)

Here is a comparision of the three services’ pricing:

Note that the charges vary based on consumption, service-plans and length of monthly commitments. The chart shows pricing for basic, consumption-based services.

