Microsoft created a portable data centre the size of a shipping container connected by SpaceX satellites that can be placed anywhere — take a look

Microsoft Modular Datacenter.

Microsoft Azure, the brand’s cloud computing arm, just announced a portable data centre.

The new data centre can be located anywhere with a satellite signal.

Microsoft Azure just announced a new design for modular, portable data centres. Azure is the company’s cloud computing service, used by big names including Boeing, eBay, and Samsung.

The Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC) is designed to work just about anywhere, including nontraditional areas where cloud computing previously wouldn’t have been possible. Data centres are the “backbone of the Internet,” where data and photos from the cloud are physically stored.

This announcement was combined with information about a partnership with SpaceX to expand satellite broadband and support connections in more places where connections are unsecured or unavailable. Microsoft gives the example of data centres on a military mission, or providing humanitarian assistance after a natural disaster.

Here’s a lok at some of the images Microsoft has released so far.

The data centres look like shipping containers, with Microsoft’s logo on them.

They are transported on the road by trailer. This one is already in use in Redmond, Washington on the Microsoft Campus. Others are in the early stages with defence contractors and some private sector companies.

Microsoft renderings show some potential use cases for the data centres.

In this case, the portable unit would be a field Datacenter during humanitarian relief missions.

The data centres will be important in places where networks are frequently disrupted, or not available at all. When the network connection isn’t possible, they will connect to backup satellite connections.

SpaceX Starlink will provide the high-speed satellites for the project.

SpaceX. SpaceX

Microsoft designed the unit to work in a range of climates and conditions, even if they are generally inhospitable. They will be equipped to block radio frequency interference and work in most temperatures and humidity levels.

Microsoft has some experience creating data centres under unusual conditions.

In 2018, Microsoft sunk an underwater data centre off the coast of Scotland in an ambitious experiment. This summer, they retrieved it and found it was eight times more reliable than land-based data centres.

