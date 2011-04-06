Microsoft Auto Platform Coming To Toyota?

Photo: AP

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Toyota President Akido Toyoda are delivering a joint videoconference tomorrow at 4PM ET to announce a new partnership between the companies.One possibility: Toyota will be using Microsoft technology in some new cars. Microsoft powers the Ford Sync platform, which lets drivers control their Bluetooth phones and MP3 players with voice commands.



Toyota may also be expanding its deal to use Microsoft’s Windows Azure or other cloud computing services like Office 365. That might not be a sexy as voice recognition, but it would better explain why Ballmer is making a personal appearance: cloud computing is one of Microsoft’s top sales priorities for 2011.

Whatever the deal is, we’ll be reporting on it tomorrow afternoon.

