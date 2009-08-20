Microsoft Attacks Mac With iMovie Clone

Microsoft is starting to shoot back at some of Apple’s strengths. Its latest move is to release a free, simple video editing tool to compete with Apple’s iMovie.



The new Windows Live Movie Maker has a cumbersome name — no surprise, given who made it — but in the demo video embedded below, it looks simple and functional.

It might not win over an Apple devotée, and it’s definitely not going to compete with Final Cut Pro. But it should be enough for most consumers, and it’s definitely enough to look cool in a 30-second showroom demo.

Tools like iMovie — part of Apple’s iLife suite, and free with new Macs — have no doubt helped Apple take share from Microsoft, so it’s smart for Redmond to respond. New Microsoft clones of iPhoto and iTunes could be solid investments, too.



