Stop Everything And Play These Classic Atari Games That Microsoft Just Brought To Your Web Browser

Microsoft has partnered with Atari and brought several classic game titles to your Web browser, we just learned via The Next Web.



Any HTML5-enabled browser—that’s Firefox, Opera, Safari, and Google Chrome, as well as Microsoft Internet Explorer—will support the games. You can even go nuts on your iPad.

We could keep talking about it or you could just click here to play them >

