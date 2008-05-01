Microsoft, AT&T: We'll Outsource Our Mobile Programming Too

Is your mobile platform lagging? Do you need new applications or games, but you don’t want to spend any money? Hold a contest! That’s what Google (GOOG) did for its forthcoming Android mobile platform: It’s going to end up spending a dirt-cheap $2,500 for each of the 1,788 entries it received for the first leg of its “Android Developer Challenge”



Clever, no? Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (T) and mobile gaming company I-Play think so. They’re doing the same thing, but trying to get by with spending much less. They’re offering $25,000, prime game placement and a mobile game contract to the company that makes the best game for Windows Mobile. The contest starts today; winners will be announced on July 31.

