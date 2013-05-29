Microsoft Changes An Ad After Blogger Points Out It Got The maths Wrong

Microsoft’s ASUS ViviTab Smart Tablet

Microsoft changed an ad that claimed its new ASUS VivoTab Smart tablet was bigger than an iPad after a blogger claimed that the maths Microsoft used in the ad was wrong.



CuriAs reported by Elliot Temple in his blog, Curi, Microsoft made a side-by-side comparison of the two tablets implying that the ASUS screen was larger since its diagonal measurement is longer. Microsoft used this diagram to make its point, Temple says:

You don’t have to be Euclid to know that that is not a mathematical truth. A rectangle can be longer diagonally but still enclose a smaller area.

What is particularly deceptive about the graphic, Temple claimed, is that it was not rendered to scale: “Microsoft has drawn a 10.1 inch tablet 36% larger than a 9.7 inch tablet.”

In actuality, an iPad’s screen size is 7.76 by 5.82 inches while the ASUS screen is 8.8 by 4.95 inches, making the Microsoft machine 3.55% smaller.

According to Temple, Microsoft underscored the mistake by including the following line of copy beneath the side-by-side demonstration: “the ASUS VivoTab Smart is lighter than the iPad, has a bigger touchscreen…”.

Microsoft updated its website 13 hours after the blogger pointed out the disparity, Temple says, and Business Insider has thus not been not able to verify Temple’s information.

