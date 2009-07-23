Microsoft Courts Disgruntled iPhone App Developers

Microsoft (MSFT) is moving to take advantage of reports that iPhone app developers are unhappy about how Apple (AAPL) treats them.



Specifically, Microsoft exec Steven Hegenderfer told a conference in Seattle yesterday that Apple had the first-mover advantage, but that in the future, the most successful company will be one that helps developers make money.

TechFlash: “It is really going to shake down to you guys — the professional developers and where they are making their money,” Hegenderfer said. “Our play is that we plan on allowing you guys to leverage your stuff.”

When a developer pointed out that building an app for Microsoft might be difficult because it will mean customising an app for 9 form factors or mobile phone designs, Hegenderfer said that it was one area where he had “Apple envy.”

Microsoft’s Windows Marketplace is scheduled to open up to developers on July 27.

Image: Christina Snyder

