Microsoft Partners With ARM, Gets Better Access To Important Mobile Technology

Photo: ARM

Microsoft entered into a potentially huge agreement with ARM Holdings today, signing a licensing agreement to gain access to ARM’s architecture.ARM has hundreds of licensing partners, but this is only the fourth partner to be publicly announced.



ARM Holdings architecture is used in the overwhelming majority of smartphones. Apple used ARM’s architecture for the A4 chip that powers the iPhone 4 and iPad.

ARM and Microsoft have been working together for 13 years, but this is a deeper, more formalized partnership.

Why did Microsoft do this deal? It’s good to get a deep understanding of ARM’s architecture since Windows Phones and Windows Tablets will probably be powered by ARM designs. Previously, Microsoft didn’t have access to the exact architectures.

Plus, it’s not really going to cost much. ARM wouldn’t comment on how much Microsoft paid for the licence, but it was probably a small amount. ARM makes money from licenses and from royalties when its designs are used.

We don’t expect Microsoft to start making its own chips like Apple, but anything is possible down the road. Maybe it revives the Courier, or makes its own tablet?

The deal has sent ARM’s stock soaring. It’s up 11% as of this writing.

See Also: The Most Important Tech Company You’ve Never Heard Of: ARM Holdings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.