Microsoft Might Soon Let You Play Xbox One Games On Your Phone Or Tablet

Microsoft is reportedly developing a new service to stream games and certain apps to any Windows device, which might even let you play Xbox games on your phone or tablet, according to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.

The new technology, codenamed “Arcadia,” will reportedly replace Microsoft’s discontinued game streaming technology, called “Rio.” It also seems similar to the cloud service OnLive, which lets you play “console-class games on any device.”

Microsoft demonstrated Rio last year, showing how “Xbox-level visual quality” games like “Halo 4” could be streamed to a Windows Phone and a Surface tablet. Perhaps “Arcadia” will allow you to similarly play Xbox One titles on your Windows devices, or even through your browser.

Microsoft’s Xbox One is not currently compatible with games from previous Xbox consoles, but since Rio would have allowed the Xbox One to stream those older titles, it’s possible “Arcadia” will do the same.

Foley also believes Microsoft’s Arcadia will extend its game and app streaming across non-Windows devices, including iOS and Android.

Foley points to a new Microsoft job posting for a senior software engineer, which even makes mention of the “Arcadia” codename, and claims the candidate will be working on a “v1” product that’s “never been shipped before.”

The Operating Systems Group (OSG) Arcadia team is leveraging many new app technologies to bring premium and unique experiences to Microsoft’s core platforms. We are looking for bright, talented engineers to help the next big thing for Microsoft. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, experienced, driven, collaborative, and flexible. The candidate seeks the simplest and most elegant solution to complex technical and business challenges. The candidate has a ‘get it done’ attitude, but ensured that quality is never compromised. Working on a ‘v1’ product team should excite you and motivate you to ship something that’s never been shipped before.

A separate job listing on Microsoft’s website doesn’t mention “Arcadia,” but it mentions a “Streaming team” that will bring “premium and unique experiences to Microsoft’s core platforms.”

The “Arcadia” codename may be a reference to the region in Greece — Microsoft typically uses geographic locations for its codenames — but, like its Cortana product, “Arcadia” also has significance in Microsoft’s “Halo” universe as well: it’s a region on an alien planet that’s colonized by humans.

