Microsoft may be on the cusp of a major move to invade Android

Microsoft may put its apps on what’s likely to be the most popular Android phone of the year, the Galaxy S6, according to a new report from Sam Mobile.

The blog claims to have received information about Samsung’s plans for the software that will be on the Galaxy S6.

The company will supposedly remove all of its own apps and offer them as downloadable options instead, but Microsoft’s apps are said to come pre-loaded on the phone. This would include apps such as Microsoft Office Mobile, OneNote, OneDrive, and Skype.

In general, it sounds like Samsung is making major improvements to its software. The Galaxy S6 is expected to come with software that’s very similar to the stock version of Android, just like Google’s Nexus 6.

If true, this would be a big move on Microsoft’s part too. Ever since CEO Satya Nadella took over about one year ago, he’s emphasised the fact that Microsoft will be expanding outside it’s own platforms.

The company has released several apps for iOS and Android over the past few months, including its Outlook Mail app for iPhone and Office for iPad, both of which has received generally positive reviews so far. Microsoft is also reportedly getting ready to invest $US70 million in Cyanogen, a startup that builds its own version of Android and eventually wants to take Android away from Google.

Putting its own apps and services on a phone that’s bound to be popular like the Galaxy S6 would obviously benefit Microsoft, but it’s a puzzling move on Samsung’s part. We expect to know more on March 1 when Samsung officially introduced it’s new phone.

