Microsoft Replaces Black Man With White Man In Photo

In the process of translating an English-language Web site into a Polish-language Web site, Microsoft also replaced a black man’s head with a white man’s head.

Now the company is busy apologizing.

The AP reports:

Microsoft apologizes for changing race in photoLOS ANGELES — Software giant Microsoft Corp. is apologizing for altering a photo on its Web site to change the race of one of the people shown in the picture.

A photo on the Seattle-based company’s U.S. Web site shows two men, one Asian and one black, and a white woman seated at a conference room table. But on the Web site of Microsoft’s Polish business unit, the black man’s head has been replaced with that of a white man. The colour of his hand remains unchanged.

The photo editing sparked criticism online. Some bloggers said Poland’s ethnic homogeneity may have played a role in changing the photo.

“We are looking into the details of this situation,” Microsoft spokesperson Lou Gellos said in a statement Tuesday. “We apologise and are in the process of pulling down the image.”

Just as surprising is the terrible Photoshop job — they didn’t even change the guy’s hand colour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.