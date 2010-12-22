Microsoft Announces Windows Phone 7 Sales: 1.5 Million After Six Weeks

Photo: AP

Microsoft has announced Windows Phone 7 sales, after all.Buried in the middle of an interview with its VP of Windows Phone 7 marketing on its press site, the company says “that phone manufacturers sold over 1.5 million phones in the first six weeks”.



This is not sales to customers, as many are noting in the comments on this post. It’s sales to retail stores and carriers.

Actual phones in customer’s hands could be (and likely is) much less.

How does the 1.5 million compare to competiton? For some context, Apple probably sells this many iPhones every 10 days or less. And Android activates this many phones every seven days or so.

So, these sales aren’t exactly blowing the doors off.

But, Windows Phone 7 is a brand new platform. Microsoft is just starting to roll it out. If these 1.5 million people buy and like the phone, there’s still a chance Microsoft could make a run at RIM, Android, and Apple.

If Microsoft doesn’t see sales ramp in the next six weeks, then it’s going to have a problem.

Don’t Miss: 7 Ways Windows Phone 7 Is Cooler Than The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.