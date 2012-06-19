Microsoft Announces 'Surface' Tablet

Photo: Microsoft
Microsoft just announced its first tablet, called Surface.Here are the specs:
- 9.3 mm thin
- Full-sized USB port
- Magnesium case
- Weighs 1.5 lbs
- 10.6-inch display
- Built-in kickstand
- Magnetic cover, similar to Apple’s Smart Cover for iPad
- Cover has a flip-out multi-touch keyboard with trackpad
- The keyboard-cover accessory is just 3 mm thin
- Two versions: The RT version will only run Windows 8 apps. The Pro version will run all Windows apps.
- The pro version is a bit thicker and heavier. 14mm thick. Weighs slightly less than 2 lbs.
- Pro version has perimeter venting to keep the device cool.
- Pen (stylus) input.
- The pro version is essentially a full desktop PC crammed into a tablet.
- No price or release date yet.
Click here for photos of Microsoft Surface.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.