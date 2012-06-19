Microsoft Announces 'Surface' Tablet

Steve Kovach
microsoft surface tablet

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft just announced its first tablet, called Surface.Here are the specs:

  • 9.3 mm thin
  • Full-sized USB port
  • Magnesium case
  • Weighs 1.5 lbs
  • 10.6-inch display
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Magnetic cover, similar to Apple’s Smart Cover for iPad
  • Cover has a flip-out multi-touch keyboard with trackpad
  • The keyboard-cover accessory is just 3 mm thin
  • Two versions: The RT version will only run Windows 8 apps. The Pro version will run all Windows apps.
  • The pro version is a bit thicker and heavier. 14mm thick. Weighs slightly less than 2 lbs.
  • Pro version has perimeter venting to keep the device cool.
  • Pen (stylus) input.
  • The pro version is essentially a full desktop PC crammed into a tablet.
  • No price or release date yet.

