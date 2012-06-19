Microsoft Announces 'Surface' Tablet

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft just announced its first tablet, called Surface.Here are the specs:



9.3 mm thin

Full-sized USB port

Magnesium case

Weighs 1.5 lbs

10.6-inch display

Built-in kickstand

Magnetic cover, similar to Apple’s Smart Cover for iPad

Cover has a flip-out multi-touch keyboard with trackpad

The keyboard-cover accessory is just 3 mm thin

Two versions: The RT version will only run Windows 8 apps. The Pro version will run all Windows apps.

The pro version is a bit thicker and heavier. 14mm thick. Weighs slightly less than 2 lbs.

Pro version has perimeter venting to keep the device cool.

Pen (stylus) input.

The pro version is essentially a full desktop PC crammed into a tablet.

No price or release date yet.

Click here for photos of Microsoft Surface.

