MICROSOFT ANNOUNCES ITS REORG

Microsoft just announced its big reorg …



We’re getting Ballmer’s memo explaining the reorg now and we’ll have it shortly.

Kara Swisher at All Things D got an early look at the news.

Here are the winners:

Specifically, Windows Phone head Terry Myerson will head OS, which includes the flagship Windows, as well as Xbox software and systems; Windows co-head Julie Larson-Green will be in charge of all hardware development, including Surface and Xbox, as well as all games, music, video and other entertainment; Online Services head Qi Lu will run a range of productivity, communication and search apps and services; and Servers and Tools head Satya Nadella will be in charge of cloud, including data centre, database and enterprise IT and development tools.

We’ll have more shortly…

