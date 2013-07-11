MICROSOFT ANNOUNCES ITS REORG

Microsoft just announced its big reorg …
We’re getting Ballmer’s memo explaining the reorg now and we’ll have it shortly.
Kara Swisher at All Things D got an early look at the news.
Here are the winners:
Specifically, Windows Phone head Terry Myerson will head OS, which includes the flagship Windows, as well as Xbox software and systems; Windows co-head Julie Larson-Green will be in charge of all hardware development, including Surface and Xbox, as well as all games, music, video and other entertainment; Online Services head Qi Lu will run a range of productivity, communication and search apps and services; and Servers and Tools head Satya Nadella will be in charge of cloud, including data centre, database and enterprise IT and development tools.
We’ll have more shortly…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.