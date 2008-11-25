Microsoft And THQ Team Up For More Ads In Video Games (MSFT)

Barack Obama caused a stir in October when the candidate put “Obama For President” ads inside the Xbox 360 racing game Burnout Paradise. Expect more campaigns like that: Microsoft’s (MSFT) Massive advertising network announced a deal today with THQ (THQI) to be the exclusive provider of ads into THQ’s Xbox 360 and PC games like the “Saint’s Row” series. No terms were disclosed.



The ads-in-video-games business, like mobile ads, is seen as wide-open territory for growth but remains tiny. Worldwide spending for in-game ads is still below $200 million, according to research firm Yankee Group, which expects it to approach $1 billion by 2011. Which is a decent revenue boost for the gaming industry, but still an insignificant slice of the $3 trillion global ad industry.

See Also:

Electronic Arts And Massive Promise To Shove More Ads Into “Madden”

In-Game Ads Coming To Guitar Hero, Other Activision Games

Why In-Game Ads May Be (Slightly) Bigger Than We Thought

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.