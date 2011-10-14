Microsoft And Skype Make It Official

Tony Bates, the president of the Skype Division at Microsoft.

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Microsoft has closed its $8.5 billion purchase of Skype, the companies announced late Thursday night.The deal follows EU regulatory approval last week.



Skype will continue to operate as an independent division within the company, and all its offices and employees will remain for the time being. CEO Tony Bates becomes the president of the new Skype division, reporting to CEO Steve Ballmer.

Eventually, the company is expected to integrate Skype into various products, including the Lync corporate messaging suite, Xbox Live, Windows Live, and Windows Phone.

Tony Bates explains more about the deal in the video below (the Microsoft Silverlight plug-in is required). He insists that the core Skype experience is not going to change.



