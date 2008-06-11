Microsoft And Seattle Newspaper In Pissing Match Over Which is Toast First

Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer told the Washington Post that no paper-based media will exist in 10 years. We think this vision is a bit extreme–we expect newspaper subscriptions will be about a 25% of today’s level and magazines about 50%–but we agree that Internet content delivery is the wave of the future.



The Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Bill Virgin, however, thinks Steve Ballmer is a crackpot. He offers a dismissive rebuttal of Steve’s remarks and then goes on the offensive, arguing that it is Microsoft that will be extinct in 10 years. We think that vision’s a bit extreme, too: We agree Microsoft is threatened by cloud computing but we don’t see it going to zero.

Here’s a play by play:

Steve Ballmer, Microsoft:

“There will be no media consumption left in 10 years that is not delivered over an IP network,” Steve Ballmer told The Washington Post. “There will be no newspapers, no magazines that are delivered in paper form. Everything gets delivered in an electronic form.”

Bill Virgin, Seattle Post-Intelligencer:

What is there in Microsoft’s track record that would suggest it is capable of the same longevity, adaptability and resilience [as print media]?

Certainly not much in Microsoft’s efforts to extend its business beyond the core of operating systems and software… Games? XBox has done all right, but the innovative product everyone’s buzzing about at the moment is Nintendo’s Wii. Portable entertainment devices? To say Microsoft is an also-ran to Apple in that realm might be overly kind. The long-fabled convergence of the computer and the TV? Microsoft is supplying some of the technology to make that happen, but ultimately it’s the telecoms and cable companies that are in control.

Wven the core business could wind up being a bit shaky. Windows still dominates in personal-computer operating systems, but even Microsoft isn’t thrilled with Vista; Apple is slowly moving from a few niches to greater acceptance in the corporate world and Linux or something similar could grab more market share. On the applications side, Microsoft has no doubt heard the predictions that eventually computer users will handle more of their programs over the Internet than from software that comes in a box or preinstalled on machines (mindful of that threat, Microsoft, too, has been trying to move into software services over the Internet).

As for Bill Virgin’s defence of “fish-wrap,” however…it’s weak:

The American newspaper, after all, has been around longer than the country has, beginning with the appearance of Publick Occurrences Both Foreign and Domestick in Boston in 1690. True, it folded after one issue, the publisher having failed to obtain the necessary permission from the British colonial authorities; that may have launched three centuries’ worth of proclamations that “print is dead!”

But print proved to be no deader then than it is now; over those three centuries the American newspaper has grown with the country, survived wars, economic panics and depressions, adapted to and adopted technology ranging from photography to the telegraph to high-speed presses and survived the emergence of competing information technologies, including radio and TV. Rocky though the learning has been, print is even figuring out how to compete against, coexist with and make complementary use of the Internet.

Sorry…newspapers were fine until the Internet came along. Now they’re being systematically destroyed. Why? In short, because they deliver old news in a wasteful, inefficient way via a business model that doesn’t work online. The fact that newspapers have survived 300 years is irrelevant. If the Internet had been around 300 years ago, they wouldn’t have survived a week.

