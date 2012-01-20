Microsoft And Nokia Have A Crazy Deal To Stick 'Nokia' On Every Bing Maps Page

Soon, Bing maps on every computer and smartphone will include Nokia branding.



Nokia CEO Stephen Elop told Pocket-Lint in an exclusive interview:

“…part of the relationship we established with Microsoft is that we are clearly placing a bet on the Windows Phone platform. [In return] they are placing a bet on our location-based platform: mapping, navigation and so forth.”

It seems that the two companies are becoming closer than we could’ve imagined.

The Nokia name will be featured on other Microsoft properties over time, and will even be present inside Bing Maps for Blackberry, the maps app partner in RIM’s new smartphones.

“We had the better mapping assets,” Elop told Pocket-Lint. “It creates some balance in the relationship with Microsoft.”

