Microsoft And Facebook Deepen Alliance Against Google

Microsoft’s 2007 investment into Facebook keeps paying dividends for both companies in their battle against Google.



Earlier this year, Facebook became the first platform for Microsoft’s Office Web Apps, which allows users to view Office files in full fidelity with only a Web browser. It’s called Facebook Docs, and today Microsoft announced that it will be fully integrated into Facebook’s new “don’t call it e-mail” Messages platform. Whenever a Facebook user receives a Word document, Excel spreadsheet, or PowerPoint slide show as an attachment in their Facebook Message inbox, they’ll be able to open it in Docs without having to open an Office app or download it to their hard drive.

Microsoft already offers this kind of integration between Hotmail e-mail and the Microsoft version of Office Web Apps, but this should expose the feature to more people.

Most recently, the two companies teamed up to integrate Facebook search results into Bing.

