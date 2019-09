At the DeSilva and Phillips conference this morning, Microsoft’s Chief Ad Strategist Mike Galgon (MSFT) and DoubleClick’s CEO David Rosenblatt said they are not seeing a slowdown in online ad spending as a result of the recession. (To which we would only suggest adding a cautionary “yet.”)

