Microsoft almost killed the 'Halo' franchise, but one woman was able to save it

The woman in charge of the “Halo” franchise, Bonnie Ross, saved “Halo” from death.

“People felt like, Let’s get another ‘Halo’ or two out, and it’s the end of the franchise,” Ross told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published Thursday. The end of the franchise!

That was back in 2007.

When Ross took over the “Halo” franchise — amid the tumult of “Halo” franchise owner Microsoft splitting with the series’ original development studio, Bungie — Microsoft was apparently feeling not so great about the landmark franchise continuing in perpetuity.

Let’s examine that for a minute: “Halo” is the definitive game series associated with the Xbox game consoles from Microsoft. The series was going to premiere on Apple’s computers when it first debuted back in 1999, introduced on a stage at the Macworld conference by none other than Steve Jobs himself. It was a major coup when Microsoft bought the game’s developer out from under Apple.

The first game, “Halo: Combat Evolved,” went on to put Microsoft’s first game console, the original Xbox, on the map. Since then, Bungie developed several sequels before breaking with Microsoft (amicably) in 2007 and going independent. Bungie has since created “Destiny,” a direct competitor to the “Halo” franchise.

In so many words, in 2007, it was no time to begin the process of giving up on the “Halo” franchise.

Ross thankfully wasn’t having it, and invoked her love for the “Star Wars” in shepherding the “Halo” franchise to a new era.

“The thing I asked for was: If I take it over, I want to be George Lucas. I want to own everything, and I want to do things differently,” Ross told Bloomberg.

