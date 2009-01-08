Microsoft All But Abandons Vista: Upgrades To 7 To Be Offered In July (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is making it easier and easier for customers to avoid the widely-panned Vista.



In a deal last month, Microsoft allowed PC makers to effectively keep selling Windows XP through the end of May. (That’s in response to a consumer aversion to Vista so strong that Dell (DELL) is charging customers an extra $150 to dump Vista for XP.)

Now Techarp.com says Microsoft will be working with PC makers to allow a free/cheap upgrade path to Windows 7 for users who buy Vista starting on July 1. Microsoft did the same thing with Windows XP in the days before the Vista release, so as to not discourage people from buying computers only a few months away from being outdated.

If the dates of both intiatives hold up, the only way you might get stuck with Vista as a consumer is if you buy a PC in June.

Overall, this is a good strategy for Microsoft. With Windows 7 coming hopefully later this year, there’s no point in still pushing the Vista trainwreck.

