Microsoft Buying Adobe Is "Nonsense," Says Kara Swisher

The idea that Microsoft would spend billions on Adobe is “nonsense,” says Kara Swisher of All Things D after checking in with sources at each company.



So that’s that?

It was unlikely Microsoft wanted to spend billions on the software company. It’s not Microsoft’s style of late.

As an aside, a former Microsoft employee told us over email last night that Bill Gates was a big fan of Adobe back in the day.

In 2002, this ex-employee said Gates told him, “I really like Adobe. I call their products turtle ware because you create a pdf file and it stays that way forever. But, very stable business and I would love to have a product like that to complement Office at MSFT.”

