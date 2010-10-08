Microsoft Considers Buying Adobe To Fight Apple

Microsoft and Adobe held high level meetings to talk about how to slow Apple’s momentum in the mobile market, Nick Bilton at the New York Times reports.



One option for the companies, according to Bilton: Microsoft would acquire Adobe.

We’re not sure how that would help. Anybody have any thoughts?

Adobe’s Flash does not work on the iPhone or the iPad. It’s available on Android phones, but it reportedly doesn’t work very well. It’s not supposed to be on Windows Phone 7 at launch.

The news sent Adobe’s stock soaring. It’s up 8% on the news.

