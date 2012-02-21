Microsoft Adds Former Symantec CEO To Its Board

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft has added John W. Thompson, the former CEO of security software giant Symantec, to its board of directors.Thompson has deep enterprise experience. He started at IBM, then increased Symantec’s revenue 10x, to more than $6 billion a year, during his decade as the company’s CEO.



Thompson stepped down as CEO in 2009 and left Symantec’s board last year.

Thompson is also the first African American to join Microsoft’s board since former Harvard professor James Cash Jr. left in 2009. His appointment brings Microsoft’s board to 10, including Chairman Bill Gates, CEO Steve Ballmer, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Click here to see the full list.

