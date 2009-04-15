Microsoft Ad Spoof: Homeless Guy Chooses PC, Too (CLIP)

Here’s a clear sign that Microsoft’s (MSFT) new “Laptop Hunters” ad series is resonating with people: Parody videos are already cropping up on YouTube (GOOG), just like they did for Apple’s (AAPL) “Get A Mac” ads last year.



This one is better than most: A “normal person” is given $1000 to buy a laptop, and compares Mac and PC models. But “Frank” is a homeless guy, who snubs the Windows machines by saying “I’m poor, but I’m not retarded. These computers suck.”

We got a giggle. But even when Microsoft’s getting trashed, the company makes out. Every time people riff off its “You find it, you keep it” commercials — even if only to mock Windows — Microsoft’s “PCs are cheaper” message gets reinforced.



