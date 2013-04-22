Here's Microsoft's First Ad For The 'Do Not Track' Function In Internet Explorer

Microsoft launched an ad campaign for “Do Not Track,” the function in new versions of Internet Explorer that will signal to advertisers by default that a user does not want to be targeted with ads based on their web browsing behaviour.



Ad Age reports that the effort is being targeted at policy makers in Washington, D.C., and consumers in Kansas City, Missouri, where Google has launched Google fibre.

Google, in fact, may be the real target of the campaign, Ad Age says:

The difference is that ad-supported web services are a money-losing side show for Microsoft but a profitable core business for Google, which has been ramping up its campaign for its Chrome browser through video ads and prompts on Google products like Gmail.

What the ads don’t mention is that Internet Explorer became the browser least likely to be able to guard your privacy when the ad business vowed to ignore Do Not Track because it is set by default by Microsoft, not by users making that choice. Do Not Track is merely a signal and advertisers can track users anyway if they ignore it.

Mozilla has taken a similar position with its Firefox browser, but that browser actually blocks advertiser tracking cookies.

Here’s the Microsoft spot:

