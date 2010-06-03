Microsoft Ad Boss Out

Microsoft



From All Things D: According to sources, Robin Domeniconi (right), Microsoft’s VP for U.S. Advertising Sales, Publishing and Marketing, will be leaving the company.While Domeniconi is leaving, sources also said Microsoft is close to hiring MTV Networks’ Carolyn Everson (left) to head up its online ad sales force globally.

