Microsoft just made a crucial startup buy in its Windows 10 march to conquest

XamarinXamarin co-founder CEO Nat Friedman
Microsoft has purchased Xamarin, a startup that helps developers write apps once and have them work on any smartphone or operating system, according to an official blog entry.
It’s a crucial buy for Microsoft, which has been working around the clock to get more apps onto its Windows Store app market — a key part of the Windows 10 operating system.
This story is developing. Refresh or click here for more details.
NOW WATCH: This model was dropped from her agency for her size — now she’s the face of Victoria’s Secret’s top competitor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.