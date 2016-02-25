Microsoft just made a crucial startup buy in its Windows 10 march to conquest

Matt Weinberger
Xamarin Nat FriedmanXamarinXamarin co-founder CEO Nat Friedman

Microsoft has purchased Xamarin, a startup that helps developers write apps once and have them work on any smartphone or operating system, according to an official blog entry.

It’s a crucial buy for Microsoft, which has been working around the clock to get more apps onto its Windows Store app market — a key part of the Windows 10 operating system.

This story is developing. Refresh or click here for more details.

